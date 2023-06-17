Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

