Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

