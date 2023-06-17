Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $562,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

