Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,307 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

