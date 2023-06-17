Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $447.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $289.68 and a 52 week high of $456.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.