Mather Group LLC. Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $202.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.