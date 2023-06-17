Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.05 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PayPal worth $74,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.