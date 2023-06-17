Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.5% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $876,608,000 after buying an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 51,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

