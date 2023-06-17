Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Cut by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,219,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $876,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 51,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $222.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

