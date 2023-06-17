Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

