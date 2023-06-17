Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,946 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 17,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $213.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.36 and a 52 week high of $219.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

