Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

