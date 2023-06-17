Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,048,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,698,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 138,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.