Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $257,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

