The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE TJX opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

