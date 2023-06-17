Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 356 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

