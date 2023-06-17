iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

