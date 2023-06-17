Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

