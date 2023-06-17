Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,695,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $297,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

