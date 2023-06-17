Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.46.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

