Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 584 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

