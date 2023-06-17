Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,535,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

