Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 402 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $422.62 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.57 and its 200 day moving average is $506.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

