Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.14 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

