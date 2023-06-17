Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.