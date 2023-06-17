Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 900 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

