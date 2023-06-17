Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

