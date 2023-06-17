Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.40 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.