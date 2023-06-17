Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.29 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

MRNA opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $804,377,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $1,888,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,303 shares in the company, valued at $203,666,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,377,533.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,850 shares of company stock worth $61,918,563. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.