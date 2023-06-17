Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

