Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 2,378 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

