Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 22NW LP grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 235.77%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

