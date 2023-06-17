35,056 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $5.92 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

