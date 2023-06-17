Diametric Capital LP Takes $48,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 625,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.