Diametric Capital LP Buys New Stake in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.10% of KORE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $1.30 on Friday. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. On average, analysts expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or acquired 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $27,878.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 87,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

KORE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

