Diametric Capital LP Has $207,000 Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,554 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth $97,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.18. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 72.57% and a negative net margin of 157.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) target price on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($83.33) target price on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

