Diametric Capital LP Has $217,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nordson by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Nordson by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $237.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.96.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.