Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 61,292 Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. Analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

