Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,461 indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after buying an additional 127,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,590. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

