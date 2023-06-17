Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,045 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. Barclays decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

