Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Shares in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAAS opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

