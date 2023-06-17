1,419 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.68 and its 200-day moving average is $276.68.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

