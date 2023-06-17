Diametric Capital LP Invests $74,000 in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Redwire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Redwire by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RDW opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Redwire Co. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,943,953 shares in the company, valued at $105,290,266.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,477 shares of company stock worth $1,505,890. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

