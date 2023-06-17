12,477 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 85.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,517.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 257,486 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 41.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 299.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,358,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 1,018,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 71,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eventbrite Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

EB opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

