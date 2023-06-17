Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cano Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Cano Health Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:CANO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,263.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 802,694 shares of company stock worth $1,100,288. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

