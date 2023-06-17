Diametric Capital LP Has $72,000 Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $65,704.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,704.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 686,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,122 shares of company stock worth $632,041 in the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

