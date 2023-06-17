Diametric Capital LP Makes New $228,000 Investment in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.25% of SurgePays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the first quarter worth $107,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SurgePays Price Performance

SurgePays stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. SurgePays, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01.

SurgePays Profile

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 115.59% and a net margin of 3.79%.

(Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

