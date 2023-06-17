Diametric Capital LP Makes New $229,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.