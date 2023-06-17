Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 447.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,864 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,829,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 31.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 244.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 708,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $1.34 on Friday. Skillsoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. The company had revenue of $140.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

