Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Holdings Decreased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 433,583 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

